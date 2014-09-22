At Rebiz Associates, our vision is to become the leading social media marketing agency for small businesses. We strive to help businesses of all sizes achieve their goals by leveraging the power of social media and helping them attract costumers and gain social media exposure..
About Me
I am Reece Ehlermann, founder of ReBiz Associates, the best way to make your business known in the 21st century. I was born in 2007 a very, very culturally significant time in history, at the turning of the 201st decade. I’m a sophomore in high school and a hungry business owner. I believe in important values such as loyalty, dedication, and hard work and I show these values to every customer.
My Backstory
My father, Scott Ehlermann is a relentless, hardworking, and dedicated lawyer and business owner. He works hard every day providing for me and exemplifies the true core values of being an incredible business owner. These values of loyalty, dedication, and hard work set the frame for my business.
What We Provide and Why
What We Can Do
How We Make Money
How We Make Money
You have the option! If you are interested in building a social media presence, you have the choice to email us your idea and we will get started for free or if you are not sure where to start, we have setup $5 consultation zoom calls, providing a little insight on what we can do for you on two of the most influential social media platforms on the internet.
How We Make Money
How We Make Money
How We Make Money
Once you convey your idea through the Contact Us section, or by booking an online consultation, we will do our best to turn that dream into reality. We will charge you $20 as an initial cost to make the account and email, then we will charge at least $20 dollars monthly to edit and upload videos or images provided by you to your social me
Once you convey your idea through the Contact Us section, or by booking an online consultation, we will do our best to turn that dream into reality. We will charge you $20 as an initial cost to make the account and email, then we will charge at least $20 dollars monthly to edit and upload videos or images provided by you to your social media account. This price will vary depending on the consistency of uploads that will work for you.
Contact Us
Let's Get Started
Take the first step, and contact us to discuss your marketing and business goals. We are like a chef, tell us what you want, how you want it, and we will do the best to satisfy your social media HUNGER!